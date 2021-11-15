Early voting begins Tuesday in special election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Voting begins Tuesday in the runoff elections for two Albuquerque city council seats. The special election will decide who wins the seats in Districts 7 and 9. After no candidate reached the 50% threshold during this month’s local election.

The top two candidates in each race are now squaring off. Starting Tuesday, eight early voting centers will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters can request an absentee ballot through December 2. The county says there are two outdoor absentee ballots drop boxes, located at Alvarado Square, 415 Silver SW, 87102 or the Voting Machine Warehouse, 2400 Broadway Blvd SE, Building H 87102.

Election Day is December 7. The following are early voting locations: