Early voting begins Tuesday in special election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Voting begins Tuesday in the runoff elections for two Albuquerque city council seats. The special election will decide who wins the seats in Districts 7 and 9. After no candidate reached the 50% threshold during this month’s local election.
The top two candidates in each race are now squaring off. Starting Tuesday, eight early voting centers will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters can request an absentee ballot through December 2. The county says there are two outdoor absentee ballots drop boxes, located at Alvarado Square, 415 Silver SW, 87102 or the Voting Machine Warehouse, 2400 Broadway Blvd SE, Building H 87102.
Election Day is December 7. The following are early voting locations:
- Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A 87104
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Caracol Plaza – 12500 Montgomery NE, Suite 101 87111
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Central Mercado – 301 San Pedro Dr. SE Suites B, C, D and E 87108
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Four Hills Shopping Center – 13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420 87123
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Holly Plaza Shopping Center – 6600 Holly Ave NE, Suite B-6 87113
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Los Altos Plaza – 4200 Wyoming NE, Suite B-3 87111
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo NE, Suite B-3 87109
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m