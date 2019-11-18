Early voting begins Tuesday for Albuquerque runoff election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque voters are about to head back to the polls for the city’s runoff election. Early voting will begin Tuesday for two city council districts.

Voters will choose between Isaac Benton and Zackary Quintero in District 2, and Brook Bassan and Ane Romero in District 4. No candidate in those races reached the 50 percent threshold, forcing the runoff.

The five early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday until Dec. 7. The locations are as follows:

Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A (map)

Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE (map)

Holly Plaza – 6600 Holly Ave NE, Suite B-6 (map)

Los Ranchos Villa – 6601 4 th St NW, Suite E, F (map)

St NW, Suite E, F (map) The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo Blvd NE, Suite B-3 (map)

Applications for absentee ballots will be accepted through Dec. 5. Applications may be made online on the Secretary of State’s website (link). Voters may also request the application by telephone (505-243-8683) or by email (clerk@bernco.gov).