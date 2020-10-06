Early voting begins in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County voters were eager to get to the polls or the first day of early voting on Tuesday. “If we don’t take charge or take action in this election, we can’t blame nobody but ourselves. Because you get the government you vote for and you also get the government you don’t vote for,” said early voter Chris Hollins.

KRQE News 13 was at the Clerk’s Annex on Lomas Tuesday morning where long lines of people were waiting outside of the building before doors opened at 8 a.m. and they didn’t die down. Officials say they’re following all safety precautions including handing out masks, gloves, keeping social distancing, and sanitizing stations after each voter.

October 31 is the last day to vote early.

Latest News: