Early voting begins in Albuquerque

Local Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting started Saturday across the metro, and voting options have expanded ahead of next month’s election. Most locations are now open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with same-day registration also available.

Story continues below

Absentee ballots must be received by October 28 and Election Day is November 2. A list of voting sites is available on the KRQE website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES