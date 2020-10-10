District Attorney Raul Torrez warns against extremist groups as election nears

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District Attorney Raul Torrez is concerned that as Election Day approaches, extremist groups in New Mexico are ramping up their activities. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is involved in three recent cases, they said, involve extremist groups and they want it to be known that no one should make threats against another.

“It’s terrifying to know that somebody is watching you and threatening you,” said Marianna Anaya.

Anaya is the deputy director of the left-leaning organization Progress Now. She filed a restraining order in August against Anthony Roibal, a self-proclaimed Proud Boy member. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the civil rights group the Proud Boys is the only hate group in New Mexico.

In court testimony, Roibal said he told Anaya he would continue to harass her if Progress Now kept sharing a social media post that depicted Proud Boy members as Pokemon cards. Roibal was featured in one of the cards.

Anaya won the restraining order and now the District Attorney’s Office has picked up the case. “In regard to the Proud Boys in this specific case, we’ve filed misdemeanor charges for harassment,” said Torrez.

Torrez said because of the upcoming elections, there’s an increased number of ideologically motivated groups who feel empowered. “Obviously, the New Mexico Civil Guard is a group we filed a civil action against,” said Torrez. “There was a self-proclaimed member of the Three Percenters movement who has been charged by my office for witness intimidation.”

Torrez hopes the message is clear with these criminal charges.

“I have no tolerance for and our law enforcement partners have no tolerance for illegal paramilitary groups, for self-appointed militias for people who think they can engage in this behavior,” said Torrez. “If they’re committing criminal acts, they’re going to be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anaya’s case against the self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys was just filed on October 8, 2020. He will get a summons to appear in court. The case against the self-proclaimed Three Percenter member, Daniel Carr, is still going through the court system. The civil suit against the New Mexico Civil Guard claims the group’s presence fostered and encouraged violence by counter protestors at the Juan de Onate statue protest back in June.

