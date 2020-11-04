District 2 race between Herrell and Torres-Small too close to call

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District seat between incumbent U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres-Small and Yvette Herrell is too close to call. On Tuesday night, Torres-Small announced she would not concede the race.

At last count, Herrell led Torres-Small by over 21,000 votes. “Thousands of votes remain uncounted and our campaign will make sure than New Mexicans have their voices heard and will continue to make sure all their votes are counted,” said Emma Caccamo, Torres-Small’s campaign manager.

She said the congresswoman remained confident that the district’s voters were aware of her record in delivering results for her constituents and being willing to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress. This is an ongoing race and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.