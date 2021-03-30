Democrats narrow candidates for Albuquerque’s CD1 vacancy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democrats have narrowed the field of candidates to run for Albuquerque’s open seat that was vacated by Deb Haaland. She left her representative position when she was picked for the Secretary of the Interior earlier this year.

The party’s state central committee cast their ballots among eight candidates Tuesday but no candidate got more than 50% of the vote. That means there will be a runoff between the top two, state Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and state Rep. Melanie Stansbury. In a pool of eight, Sedillo Lopez got 37% of the vote while Stansbury netted 22%. The committee is set to vote again Wednesday morning.

The winner will run in the special election against Republican State Senator Mark Moores.