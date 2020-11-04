Democrats gain seats in New Mexico legislature

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It looks like Democrats will hold the majority in both chambers of the state legislature. All 112 seats were up for grabs this election, with a handful of incumbent Senators fighting for their seats.

Unofficial results show Republican incumbent Sander Rue, who has a powerful voice on the Senate Finance Committee will lose to Democrat Harold James Pope Jr. Republican incumbent Candace Could will lose to her Democratic challengers. Incumbent Democrats Pete Campos and Liz Stefanics also pulled more votes over their Republican rivals.

There’s been a more progressive push to get bills like legalizing marijuana and possibly tapping into the land grant permanent fund to boost education funding.

