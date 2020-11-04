Democrat Joe Biden wins New Mexico’s 5 electoral votes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Joe Biden on Tuesday won the presidential contest in New Mexico and captured the state’s five Electoral College votes. Biden’s statewide election victory on Tuesday without a campaign visit to New Mexico extends a string of victories for Democratic presidential candidates in the heavily Latino and Native American state.

Trump dispatched federal agents to Albuquerque amid his criticism of local Democratic leaders for their handling of crime and public safety issues in the months leading up to the election.

Hillary Clinton won the state in 2016 with a plurality as Libertarian presidential candidate and former Gov. Gary Johnson siphoned away 9% of the votes. State Democrats including New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have condemned Trump’s handling of the coronavirus response.

New Mexico voter participation shattered previous records as Democrats were also striving to maintain control of the state’s delegation to the U.S. Senate. Republicans are trying to flip a Senate seat and change the course of statewide politics. Voters cast more than 890,000 on Election Day, easily surpassing New Mexico’s previous record of 833,000 ballots in the 2008 presidential election.

New Mexico flipped the governor’s office to Democratic control in 2018, backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and sided with Barack Obama in his two presidential victories. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 14 percentage points, or about 180,000 people among the state’s approximately 1.35 million registered voters. But Republicans controlled the governor’s office as recently 2018 in a state with strong currents of Roman Catholicism and an enduring Libertarian streak.

In Santa Fe, 35-year-old art gallery director Jamie Garrison voted for Democratic candidates across presidential, Senate and House races. “For me it was a moral choice,” she said. “I believe that Black lives matter, I believe in a woman’s right to choose, so I wanted to vote for a candidate that reflects my beliefs.”

The state’s top election regulator has estimated that the statewide vote counting effort is likely to extend through Wednesday or Thursday amid a surge in absentee ballots that take more time to verify and tally.