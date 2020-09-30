County clerk encourages voters to send in applications for absentee ballots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the election around the corner, the Bernalillo County clerk is encouraging people to send in applications for an absentee ballot.

Bernalillo County has already gotten more than 126,000 applications for an absentee ballot but County Clerk Linda Stover says it’s not too late to send in more. She says voters can request one online through October 20. The office will start mailing out the ballots next Tuesday.

