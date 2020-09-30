County clerk encourages voters to send in applications for absentee ballots

Local Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the election around the corner, the Bernalillo County clerk is encouraging people to send in applications for an absentee ballot.

Bernalillo County has already gotten more than 126,000 applications for an absentee ballot but County Clerk Linda Stover says it’s not too late to send in more. She says voters can request one online through October 20. The office will start mailing out the ballots next Tuesday.

Latest Local Election News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss