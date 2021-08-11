Conservative talk show host joins Albuquerque mayoral race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another candidate is joining Albuquerque’s mayoral race. Conservative talk show host and radio station owner Eddy Aragon is joining the race.

The city clerk’s office says Aragon surpassed the 3,000 signatures required to get on the ballot, though he will need to be certified by the county clerk’s office.

He joins incumbent Tim Keller. Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales will also appear on the ballot. Tuesday evening was the deadline for mayoral candidates to submit petitions.