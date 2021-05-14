Congressional District 1 early voting begins Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More early voting locations are set to open Saturday, May 15 for the state’s Congressional District 1 special election. Right now, only county clerk’s offices are open for early voting.

Currently, a little more than 2,800 voters have cast a ballot in person. While 9,500 absentee ballots have been returned. That’s out of the more than 24,000 absentee ballots requested.

As of April 30, there were about 458,000 voters registered for the election. Election Day is on June 1. May 18 is the deadline for the clerk to receive a request for absentee ballot application and they recommend mailing out ballots no later than May 25.

Important Dates