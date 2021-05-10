Congressional District 1 candidates Stansbury, Moores take part in debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of the special election for the First Congressional District of New Mexico, two candidates looking to replace Democrat Deb Haaland in Congress will be participating in a KRQE News 13 debate on Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the debate live on this page.

Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury and Republican Senator Mark Moores are vying for the position to represent Congressional District 1 as now former Congresswoman Deb Haaland has been sworn in as the U.S. Secretary of the Interior. During the hour-long debate, there will be no opening statements and candidates will get a minute and 30 seconds to answer questions. Each candidate will also have a minute to make a closing statement.

Meet the Candidates

Voters across central New Mexico will choose Haaland’s replacement through the special election on June 1, 2021. Early voting started on Tuesday, May 4 with additional early voting locations opening on May 15. The last day of early voting is on May 29.

To register to vote, update voter registration, or request an absentee ballot visit the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website.