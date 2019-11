TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE)- The race for mayor in the Village of Tijeras is so close, there is a recount underway.

Currently, Councilor Jake Bruton shows a lead of 118 votes over Mayor Gloria Chavez who has 116 votes. Mayor Chavez has faced a lot of heat over the last few years, including a move to seize and destroy a boy’s service dog and most recently for overruling the unanimous vote to fire a problematic village employee.