Close congressional race in southern New Mexico draws eyes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s another rematch in southern New Mexico as Democratic Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small again faces off against former state Representative Yvette Herrell. Torres Small defeated Herrell in 2018 by fewer than 4,000 votes.

Political analyst Gabe Sanchez says all eyes will be on this very close race that’s generating a lot of money spent on ads for each candidate. That’s led to the candidates and other outside PACS to shell out about $30 million in total.

“It is a toss-up it’s too close to call at this point whenever you have something that’s so consequential nationally, not just here in New Mexico you are going to get a lot of money that comes into that race,” said Professor Gabe Sanchez.

New Mexico is assured an all-female delegation to the U.S. House next year after Democrats and Republicans nominated women in all three congressional races.

Local Election Coverage: