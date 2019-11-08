Clerk error results in mix up on Taos County ballot

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE)- Taos election officials are trying to figure out what to do about a ballot mix up that could delay the reopening of a college campus.

A property tax increase proposal that would pay for the reopening of the Northern New Mexico College campus in El Rito to be used as a vocational-technical education facility did not appear on the ballot in two Taos County precincts. The proposal would provide an annual recurring fund of about $2.4 million that would pay for the maintenance, operation and capital improvements of the operation did appear on the Rio Arriba and Santa Fe County ballots which received 62% support.

The secretary of state’s office told the Albuquerque Journal that the mix up was an administrative error by a county clerk. NNMC president Rick Bailey told the Journal that the situation may have to be resolved by a “legal option.”

