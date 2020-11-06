City of Santa Fe asks for campaign signs to be removed

Campaign signs are seen in Albuquerque. (KRQE)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe requires political candidates or their campaign workers to remove all campaign signs within five days of the election. The city states that the last day signs can remain in place is Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Candidates who have signs in place after this deadline face a $50 fine for each sign. Campaign signs that are on private property by the property owner or affiliate must also be removed by this deadline.

Residents are reminded that plastic campaign signs are not recyclable however, metal stakes may be accepted in scrap metal collection programs. All other materials must be put in the garbage.

