City council runoff election happening next month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The runoff election for two city council seats is happening at the beginning of next month. No candidates in District 7 and 9 reached the 50% threshold needed to win. The two candidates who secured the most votes will appear on the ballot.
In District 7, that will be Lori Peterson and Tammy Fiebelkorn. In District 9, the runoff will be between Republican Renee Grout and Democrat Rob Grilley Jr. Election Day is December 7. Those who wish to vote absentee, must request their application and have it returned by December 2. Early voting will begin on November 16 and runs through December 4.
Bernalillo County says voting sites will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, 26, and 27. The following are early voting locations:
- Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A 87104
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Caracol Plaza – 12500 Montgomery NE, Suite 101 87111
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Central Mercado – 301 San Pedro Dr. SE Suites B, C, D and E 87108
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Four Hills Shopping Center – 13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420 87123
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Holly Plaza Shopping Center – 6600 Holly Ave NE, Suite B-6 87113
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Los Altos Plaza – 4200 Wyoming NE, Suite B-3 87111
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo NE, Suite B-3 87109
- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m
For more information on voting, visit bernco.gov/clerk/bureau-of-elections-overview/elections. For more information on Election Day voting locations, visit bernco.gov/clerk/bureau-of-elections-overview/election-day-voting-locations.