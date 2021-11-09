City council runoff election happening next month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The runoff election for two city council seats is happening at the beginning of next month. No candidates in District 7 and 9 reached the 50% threshold needed to win. The two candidates who secured the most votes will appear on the ballot.

In District 7, that will be Lori Peterson and Tammy Fiebelkorn. In District 9, the runoff will be between Republican Renee Grout and Democrat Rob Grilley Jr. Election Day is December 7. Those who wish to vote absentee, must request their application and have it returned by December 2. Early voting will begin on November 16 and runs through December 4.

Bernalillo County says voting sites will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, 26, and 27. The following are early voting locations:

Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A 87104 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A 87104 Caracol Plaza – 12500 Montgomery NE, Suite 101 87111 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 12500 Montgomery NE, Suite 101 87111 Central Mercado – 301 San Pedro Dr. SE Suites B, C, D and E 87108 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 301 San Pedro Dr. SE Suites B, C, D and E 87108 Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 5339 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110 Four Hills Shopping Center – 13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420 87123 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420 87123 Holly Plaza Shopping Center – 6600 Holly Ave NE, Suite B-6 87113 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 6600 Holly Ave NE, Suite B-6 87113 Los Altos Plaza – 4200 Wyoming NE, Suite B-3 87111 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 4200 Wyoming NE, Suite B-3 87111 The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo NE, Suite B-3 87109 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m

– 6001 San Mateo NE, Suite B-3 87109

For more information on voting, visit bernco.gov/clerk/bureau-of-elections-overview/elections. For more information on Election Day voting locations, visit bernco.gov/clerk/bureau-of-elections-overview/election-day-voting-locations.