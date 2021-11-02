Two incumbents lose city council seats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leading up to Tuesday, the City Council has had a 6-3 Democrat majority, but could start leaning more conservative after Election Night. Former City Councilor Dan Lewis, who served District 5 from 2009 to 2017, has won over incumbent Cynthia Borrego, flipping that seat conservative.

Lewis, who ran against Tim Keller four years ago, says there needs to be more accountability on the city council. “This is a checks and balance and you have to have councilors who are actively holding the administration accountable for decisions that are being made and showing good leadership,” says Lewis.

He says he believes some projects have been put on the backburner that he says he’d like to tackle, including roadway infrastructure, a new multi-gen center and library, and more parks for his district.

Meanwhile, in District 1, another incumbent, Lan Sena, lost to conservative Democrat Louie Sanchez. His campaign has focused on crime and jobs. “I’d like to see new money, new jobs here on the west side. The west side is the place to expand,” says Sanchez.

In District 3, Klarissa Peña ran unopposed in southwest Albuquerque.

As of now, Districts 7 and 9 seats could both have run-off elections in December.

If conservatives Lori Lee Robertson and Renee Grout win, the balance of power would shift on the city council.