CD1 Special Election drawing nearly 27% turnout, so far

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after now-Interior Secretary Deb Haaland vacated her Congressional seat, voters are in the final hours of picking the person to replace her. A special election for Haaland’s vacant Congressional District 1 seat wrapped up Tuesday night, marking just the third special election for a Congressional seat in New Mexico in 24 years.

Four candidates are featured on the ballot including Democrat Melanie Stansbury, Republican Mark Moores, Independent Aubery Dunn, and Libertarian Chris Manning. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico’s Congressional District 1 in the U.S. House of Representatives through 2022.

Voting closed at 7 p.m. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 27% of the 458,546 voters in CD1 had cast a ballot in the election. Data from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office shows nearly 68,000 of those voters are registered Democrats while nearly 39,000 of those voters are registered Republicans.

“If you’re driving around in Bernalillo County right now, you are close to a polling location, you need to pull in, stop and go in and vote,” said Linda Stover, the Bernalillo County clerk. “It will take you more time to pull in and stop than it will to vote and it’s an important election.”

There are 70 polling sites open in Bernalillo County Tuesday night through 7 p.m. While most of the voting will take place in Albuquerque, parts of Sandoval, Torrance, Valencia, and Santa Fe counties are also part of the CD1 area.

The vote is mainly expected to be a contest between Democrat Melanie Stansbury and Republican Mark Moores. Stansbury is a two-term state representative while Moores is now in his third term as a state senator. Both candidates represent virtually the same areas of Albuquerque’s northeast heights and foothills.

Democrats have held the seat among three different candidates since 2008. KRQE Political Analyst and UNM Political Science Professor Gabe Sanchez thinks it’s likely to remain that way, but he says special elections can be unpredictable.

“Typically we think about these special elections as benefiting Republicans,” Sanchez said in a recent interview with KRQE News 13. “That tends to be the case largely because you tend to have highly informed voters participate when you don’t have a lot of time to get engaged in that race and that tends to favor Republicans.”

Notably, one thing that has trended toward Democrats so far… is the first election with same-day voter registration (SDR.) According to the Secretary of State, 1,488 voters in CD1 have taken part in the SDR process, including 816 Democrats and 467 Republicans as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Bernalillo County Clerk will have most of the vote count Tuesday night. The first results should be coming out to around 7:15 p.m., with all numbers expected by about 10 p.m. Tuesday.