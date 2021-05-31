CD1 election day is Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the First Congressional District Special Election. Democrat Melanie Stansbury, Republican Mark Moores, Libertarian Chris Manning, and Independent Aubrey Dunn will appear on the ballot. They’re looking to replace Deb Haaland.
Early voting wrapped up this weekend with more than 93,000 people casting a ballot. Most of those voters were Democrats. The polls on Tuesday will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.