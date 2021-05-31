CD1 election day is Tuesday

FILE – In this May 5, 2020 file photo, Angela Beauchamp fills out an absentee ballot at City Hall in Garden City, Mich. This year, Republicans across the country have zeroed in on mail voting and enacted new limits on a process that exploded in popularity during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the First Congressional District Special Election. Democrat Melanie Stansbury, Republican Mark Moores, Libertarian Chris Manning, and Independent Aubrey Dunn will appear on the ballot. They’re looking to replace Deb Haaland.

Early voting wrapped up this weekend with more than 93,000 people casting a ballot. Most of those voters were Democrats. The polls on Tuesday will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.