Meet the candidates: CD1 Democratic nominee Rep. Melanie Stansbury

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Candidates running for New Mexico’s first congressional seats are speaking on what they wish to address if elected. Democratic nominee Melanie Stansbury says she ready to take her experience to Congress. “I’ve been doing grassroots work in Albuquerque and across the state for many years, around community development and land and water issues. But I also worked in Washington, D.C.,” Rep. Stansbury said.

She says her first priority would be economic relief and recovery after the pandemic. KRQE News 13 asked Stansbury about the federal issues impacting New Mexico including the Biden administration’s pause on new federal oil and gas leases. “We have to take decisive action now to ensure that our world is here for future generations,” Rep. Stansbury said.

KRQE News 13 asked what Washington should be doing about a surge in children arriving at the border without their parents. “We need to bring comprehensive immigration reform. We need to ensure there is a path to citizenship,” Rep. Stansbury said.

New Mexico’s first congressional district has remained in Democratic control since 2009 and Stansbury believes she can keep it that way when the special election is held on June 1. “I’m running because I believe deeply in our people and our ability to bring meaningful change and to really lift up the voices in our communities,” Stansbury said.