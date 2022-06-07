ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democrative Attorney General candidate Brian Colón has not conceded yet. The campaign team says they’re going to continue following election results Tuesday night until all the votes are counted.

Colón hosted his election watch party at his home in Albuquerque. He said he likes to spend election nights with his closest friends and family.

Colón started his day at 5 a.m. hitting his favorite spots in Albuquerque and visiting polling locations. “I think there’s been a lot of distinctions that’s been pointed out by both campaigns but I think at the end of the day the voters are going to decide what kind of leader they want. I’m optimistic they’re going to choose me but we’ll find out by the end of tonight,” Colón said.

Elected in 2018, Colón is finishing up his four-year term as auditor. With things not going his way on election night, KRQE News 13 asked what’s next for him since he will no longer be the state auditor by the end of the year. “What’s next is that I continue serving the people of New Mexico as state auditor,” Colón said.