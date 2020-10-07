Big turnout on first day of early voting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a very successful first day of in-person voting across New Mexico. More than 10,000 voters showed up at the polls Tuesday. In Bernalillo and Dona Ana counties the lines lasted all day. About 1,200 more Democrats than Republicans voted Tuesday. There are more Democrats registered to vote in New Mexico than Republicans. The Secretary’s of state’s office says the requests for absentee ballots have been record-setting with 329,000 requests, more than 200,000 of those come from Democrats, and about 70,000 from Republicans.
