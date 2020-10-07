Big turnout on first day of early voting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - ABQ Ride is offering free fares on its fixed-route buses and Sun Vans on Election Day, November 3, 2020. The free fares will run from beginning of service until the end of service that day.

The fares are being waived to makes sure all voters get the opportunity to go to the polls. The City of Albuquerque reports that while no fares are being charged on that Tuesday, Nov. 3, riders still will be able to buy bus passes as usual.