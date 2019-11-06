Big money at stake during Albuquerque’s city election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s Election Day and hundreds of millions of dollars worth of major construction projects are at stake for the City of Albuquerque and Albuquerque Public Schools.

The big issues on this year’s ballot are funding for APS facilities, continuing a sales tax for city road construction and a slew of bond projects for Albuquerque including money for a new homeless shelter.

If that bond passes, it will put $14 million toward a future city homeless shelter. The Keller administration has yet to say where they’re thinking of putting that shelter.

The City of Albuquerque has eleven bond questions in total on the ballot, covering a range of capital projects. They’re also asking voters to continue a quarter-cent gross receipts tax which puts millions each year toward road work and mass transit.

APS is also closing watching this election Tuesday. The school district is asking voters to approve a big bond and a property tax continuation for school construction and maintenance.

This decision comes after voters rejected three APS money measures in February.

APS usually had stand-alone elections with about 5% turnout. This year they’ve rolled in with the city election which draws a much higher turnout.

Historically higher voter turnout has spelled bad news for APS. Just over 81,000 people have cast ballots in Bernalillo County so far, which is a 20% turnout.

For of the nine city council seats in Albuquerque are also up for grabs Tuesday.