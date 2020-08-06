BernCo Clerk: No problem with Center for Voter Information absentee ballot applications

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Clerk wants to let voters know they can use absentee voting applications sent out by the Center for Voter Information. “It does have an application inside that you can mail in to get an absentee ballot. There’s not a problem with that,” Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said.

The mailers recently went out to some local voters. The county will send out applications as well, starting September 14. You can also request one before then online or by phone at 505-243-VOTE.