Bernalillo County voting centers open Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Early Voting Convenience Centers are open and are operating on a regular schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Seventeen early voting centers are open through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, with many open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Thanks to dedicated poll officials and staff, Bernalillo County early voting convenience centers are open today and on a regular schedule,” says Clerk Linda Stover in a press release. “At last report, 548 voters had already cast a ballot. Please check road conditions in your area and if it is safe, vote in-person or hand deliver your absentee ballot.”

Bernalillo County reports that early voting wait times have been the highest between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and there has been little to no wait at most centers from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office also tweets wait time updates. Same-day registration is available at seven early voting convenience centers in Bernalillo County through Saturday, Oct. 31. There will be no same-day registration on Election Day.

Absentee voters may hand deliver their completed absentee ballot to any early voting or Election Day voting convenience center. An absentee ballot box is also located outside One Civic Plaza located at 5th Street and Marquette and is available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be drive-by absentee ballot drop off available at this location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.