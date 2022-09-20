ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is encouraging its residents to prepare for the election by registering to vote. Officials from a variety of Bernalillo County departments were out at Alvarado Square as part of National Voter Registration Day.

Residents were able to update their registration information or register for the first time. Election Day is November 8.

New Mexicans can register to vote online or check their voter registration status at the Secretary of State’s NMVOTE.org voter information portal. The Secretary of State’s website also has a voter registration FAQ page as a resource for voters.

Voters can use same-day voter registration at voting locations throughout the Early Voting period and on Election Day for the 2022 General Election.