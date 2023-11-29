ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The International District runoff election is in full force and the Bernalillo County Clerk is urging voters in District 6 to head to the polls. District 6 is one of the largest districts in the Metro area including the University of New Mexico area, Nob Hill, and International District.

The election for District 6 had five candidates initially but no one got 50% of the vote so now the top two candidates are running head to head. “They can go from ten to seven. We’ve got five early voting sites. We have 2 more Saturdays you can go vote in and the election is on December 12th. It runs from 7-7pm. Right now we only have 966 people that have voted. So we need a whole lot more to show up,” said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover.

The top two candidates are Democrats Nichole Rogers and Jeff Hoen. The runoff election will end on December 12.