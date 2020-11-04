Bernalillo County Clerk reports smooth day of in-person voting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Clerk said there have been no major problems at the polls on Election Day and expects that to continue into Tuesday night. With the exception of a power outage and some reports of arguments between voters, it was a relatively smooth experience for people across the county.



There was a hiccup early Tuesday morning, with the power going out at Manzano High School for about 15 minutes so people in line had to wait for Albuquerque Public Schools to fix the problem, and some left to go to another site.



Meanwhile, around the Albuquerque metro, Sky News captured the busiest polling locations, mostly on the west side, including 98th and Central, Cibola High School, and Petroglyph Plaza but there weren’t long lines.

County Clerk Linda Stover said her office has received calls of voters complaining about some people’s behavior at the polls, but nothing that got out of hand.

“We’ve had calls about people mouthing off to each other, things you’d typically expect during an election season. I don’t think we’ve had anything really bad, just people getting on each other’s nerves a little bit,” Stover explained.

Meanwhile, in Santa Fe County, voters were temporarily turned away from the Nambe Community Center polling site that was having internet issues. The signature pads were not working so voters went to other locations.



Tuesday afternoon, the New Mexico Secretary of State said there are reports in other states of robocalls telling people to “Stay safe, stay home.’ There’s no indication that those calls have come into New Mexico, and she reiterated that all local polling sites are covid-safe to vote or drop off absentee ballots.

The District Attorney’s Office has not received any calls about voter intimidation directly through its election protection hotline but said it is looking into at least six reports sent over from the County Clerk’s Office.

As of 5 p.m., Stover said 26,578 people had voted in person on Tuesday, and approximately 300 dropped off ballots at the contact-free drive-through location off 5th and Marquette. For early voting, she said 145,287 had voted as of Oct. 31.

