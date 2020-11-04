Ben Ray Luján wins seat for U.S. Senate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján will be filling the open U.S. Senate seat vacated by Democratic Sen. Tom Udall, who will retire at the end of his term. During their run, both Lujan and former meteorologist Mark Ronchetti presented clashing visions for the future of the U.S. healthcare system, responses to climate change, and potential policing reforms.

Retiring Democratic Sen. Tom Udall endorsed six-term U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján as his successor, while Ronchetti had run a campaign promising to chart a more conservative political course while supporting federal intervention to bolster law enforcement.

In previous debates, Luján touted his support in Congress for the Affordable Care Act that has expanded health insurance coverage in New Mexico and his track record in securing federal funding for defense installations and water infrastructure projects on the Navajo Nation.