Ben Ray Lujan becomes 5th current Hispanic Senator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With his win, Ben Ray Lujan will be the fifth Latino Senator currently in the U.S. Senate. Joining Florida’s Marco Rubio, Texas’s Ted Cruz, New Jersey’s Bob Menendez, and Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto. During his acceptance speech Tuesday night, Lujan spoke about growing up in New Mexico, one of only a few majority-minority states.

“We all grew up working the land, cleaning the acequias, it was part of our daily lives. We were raised to treat each other with respect and dignity. These are our shared new Mexico values that I carry with me everyday,” Lujan said.

New Mexico has not had a Hispanic senator since Joseph Montoya, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1964 to 1976.

Local Election News