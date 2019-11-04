Ballot questions to target dry NM counties

by: KRQE Media

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of the last dry counties in the state may not stay that way much longer.

Currently, no alcohol sales are allowed in Curry and Roosevelt Counties. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, both have ballot questions that would essentially remove the designations with voter approval.

The measures only deal with unincorporated areas of each county that don’t belong to municipalities. Individual communities make their own decisions on alcohol.

Election day is November 5.

