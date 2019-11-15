RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- After a recount from a ballot mix-up, alcohol still can’t be served in parts of Rio Arriba County on Sundays.

The mix up allowed nearly 1,000 extra people that live in the municipal Chama and Española boundaries to vote. Voters were asked whether to prohibit the sale of alcohol by the drink on Sundays in the county territory.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that after those votes were thrown out, the law still didn’t change. The Rio Arriba elections chief says order by a district court judge on Thursday allowed the adjusted voting totals to be submitted.