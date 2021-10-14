Albuquerque’s 2021 Local Election Information

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Regular Local Election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. In this election, voters will elect a new mayor, new councilors for odd-numbered districts (1, 3, 5, 7, and 9), General Obligation Bond questions and Albuquerque Public Schools board members.

Important Dates

October 5 Clerks begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them. Books close for online and paper voter registration. Absentee Voting Begins – Mail or hand-deliver your completed absentee ballot. In-person absentee and Same Day Registration (SDR) at Clerk’s Annex begins (M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

October 16-30 Early Voting and SDR expand, Monday to Saturday, most locations open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

October 28 Deadline for Absentee Applications to be received. Applications received after the 28th will be rejected, even if it is postmarked on the 28th.

October 29 Last day county clerks can mail absentee ballots to voters who request them.

November 2 Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee Ballots are due in the clerk’s office no later than 7 p.m.



There will be 20 Early Voting Convenience Centers open for the 2021 Regular Local Election – October 16, 2021 to October 30, 2021. Most locations are open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Same Day Registration will be available during early voting.

Candidates

Albuquerque Soccer Stadium Question

Shall the City of Albuquerque acquire property for, and to design, develop, erect, construct and otherwise

improve a public stadium for multiple uses, including, but not limited to, professional soccer events to be financed by up to $50,000,000 of its gross receipts tax revenue bonds?

Albuquerque Bond Questions

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $24,796,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop, study, construct, modernize, automate, renovate, rehabilitate, recondition, landscape, furnish, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire land, buildings, property, vehicles, apparatus, and equipment for, police, fire, and community safety department facilities?

Apparatus Replacement – $2,400,000

Facility Construction, Renovation, and Rehabilitation – $1,000,000

Construction of Fire Station 12 – $7,000,000

Kathryn Public Safety Center – $7,000,000

Fire Station 18 Additional Bay – $100,000

Southeast Area Command, Phase 2 – $5,000,000

Renovation and Repair APD Facilities – $5,000,000

Public Safety Projects – Council District 1 – $100,000

Public Safety Projects – Counstil District 3 – $100,00

Public Safety Projects – Council District 4 – $100,000

Public Safety Projects – Council District 5 – $200,000

Public Safety Projects – Council District 7 – $300,000

Public Safety Projects – Council District 8 – $150,000

Public Safety Projects – Council Distcts 9 – $100,000

1% for Public Art $246,000

Learn more about the Public Safety Bonds »

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $28,410,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop,

construct, demolish, equip, reconstruct, renovate, rehabilitate, expand, repair, study, landscape,

streetscape, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire property for, city-owned community centers

including those for families, youth, senior citizens, homeless, and for other community enhancement projects?

Senior Affairs Renovation/Rehabilitation – $1,000,000

Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center – $1,000,000

Palo Duro Senior Center – $1,000,000

Cibola Loop Multigenerational Center – $6,000,000

Renovation, Repair, Security and Technololgy Improvemtns: Existing FCS Facilities – $2,000,000

Loma Linda Community Center – $2,000,000

Joan Jones Community Center – $750,000

Health and Social Centers Upgrades $500,000

Snow Park Community Center – $1,000,000

Westgate Community Center Ronovations – $250,000

Westside Community Center Consturction, Phase II – $3,500,000

Metropolitan Gateway Facility Renovations – $2,000,000

District 3 Community Facility – $4,500,000

Homeless Encampments – $500,000

Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 1 – $240,000

Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 2 – $250,000

Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 3 – $300,000

Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 4 -$80,000

Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 5 – $200,000

Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 6 – $500,000

Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 7 – $350,000

Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 8 -$100,000

Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 9 – $100,000

1% for Public Art – $290,00

Learn more about the Senior, Family, Community Center, Homeless and Community Enhancement Bonds »

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $27,265,000 of its general obligation bonds to study, map, plan, design,

develop, construct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, furnish, equip, enhance and otherwise improve, and to

acquire property, vehicles and equipment for park and recreational facilities, including public parks and facilities within those parks, swimming pools, tennis courts, sports fields, other recreational facilities, open space, medians, bikeways, bosque lands, and trails?

Park Irrigation System Renovation – $1,500,000

Park and Playground Renovations – $1,300,000

Open Space Facility Improvments – $600,000

Pool and Spraypad Reonvations -$1,400,000

Regional Park Facilities Development and Renovation – $1,200,000

Urban Forestry – $450,000

Open Space Bosque Restoration – $300,000

Balloon Fiesta Park Improvements – $500,000

New Park Developmetn – $1,250,000

Park Security – $500,000

Golf Course Equipmetn and Improvements – $1,000,000

Walker Property – $4,000,000

Indoor Sports Complex – $2,250,000

District 1 Pickleball Courts – $450,000

Pat Hurley Dog Park – $300,000

Vista del Norte Park – $1,000,000

North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center – $3,000,000

2% for Open Space Land Acquisition – $2,800,000

North Domingo Baca Pool & Aquatic Center – Council District 4 – $500,000

Tijeras Arroyo Bio-zone/San Miguel Archaeological Site – Council District 9 – $400,000

Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 1 – $245,000

Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 2 – $250,000

Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 3 – $200,000

Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 4 – $150,000

Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 5 – $200,000

Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 7 – $150,000

Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 8 – $700,000

Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 9 – $400,000

1% for Public Art – $270,000

Learn more about the Parks and Recreation Bonds »

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $15,950,000 of its general obligation bonds to modernize, make energy

and/or water-efficient, upgrade, equip, improve, acquire, plan, design, survey, develop, construct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, furnish, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire property, vehicles and

equipment for, public buildings, facilities, and systems?

Animal Shelter Rehab – $1,000,000

City Government/Old City Hall Building Improvement Rehab – $1,000,000

City Buildings Improvement Rehab – $1,900,000

Roof Repair City Buildings – $1,000,000

Security Fleet – $400,000

Security Upgrades – $1,000,000

Los Angeles Landfill Remediation – $300,000

Environmental Health Facility Rehabilitation, Vehicles, Equipment, Software and Training Materials – $500,000

Air Quality Monitoring/Enforcement Equipment – $400,000

Electronic Plan Review (ePlan) – $300,000

Planning Hardware & Software Upgrades – $305,000

Albuquerque Geographic Information System (AGIS) – $335,000

Business Application Technology – $750,000

Cyber Security – $500,00

IT Infrastructure Upgrade – $800,000

Newtwork Equipment Upgrade – $950,000

Media Resources/GovTV Studio Production/Oonline Media Upgrade and Replacement – $150,000

3% for Energy Conservation Program – $4,200,000

1% for Public Art – $160,000

Learn more about the Energy and Water Conservation, Public Facilities and System Modernization Bonds »

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $4,157,000 of its general obligation bonds to acquire property, study,

plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, renovate, rehabilitate, modernize, preserve, automate, upgrade,

landscape and otherwise improve, and to acquire books, media, and equipment for, public libraries?

Learn more about the library bonds »

Library Materials – $3,200,000

Library Building Repairs and Renovations – $500,000

Library Projects Council District 1 – $65,000

Library Projects Council District 3 – $100,000

Library Projects Council District 7 – $200,000

Library Projects Council District 8 – $50,000

1% for Public Art – $42,000

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $21,816,000 of its general obligation bonds to study, plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, automate, modernize, sign, enhance, landscape and otherwise improve, and to acquire property and equipment for municipal streets and roads, interstate roadways and interchanges, medians, trails, bikeways, walkways, sidewalks, railroad crossings, and bridges?

Reconstruct Major Streets and Intersections – $1,500,000

ADA SIdewalk Improvements – $1,200,000

Major Paving Rehab – $1,000,000

Intersection Signalization – $1,000,000

Mandatory Traffic Sign Replacement/Pavement Markings (Federal Mandate) – $1,250,000

Bridge Repair – $1,000,000

Median and Interstate Landscaping – $1,140,000

Advanced Right of Way Acquistion – $500,000

Pavement Signs and Markings – $1,250,000

McMahon Boulevard – $3,000,000

Replace Street Maintenance Equipment – $1,200,000

Albuquerque Traffic Management System/Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) – $1,000,000

Advanced Transporation Planning and Engineering – $350,000

Intersection Level of Service – $400,000

Winter Salt Shed Renovation – $800,000

Coors and Unser Median Landscape – $1,000,000

Market St. and Ladera Dr. Intersection – $750,000

Trails and Bikeways (5% Mandate) – $1,040,000

Streets Projects – Council District 1 – $350,000

Streets Projects – Council District 2 – $500,000

Streets Projects – Council District 3 – $300,000

Streets Projects – Council District 4 – $170,000

Streets Projects – Council District 5 – $400,000

Streets Projects – Council District 6 – $500,000

1% for Public Art – $216,000

Learn more about the Street Bonds »

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $1,111,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop,

construct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, recondition, modernize, automate, study, furnish, enhance and

otherwise, improve, and to acquire property, vehicles, and equipment for public transportation facilities?

Maintenance Equipment – $500,000

Transit Technology – $150,000

Bus Stop / Station Improvements – $250,000

Park and Ride – $200,000

1% for Public Art – $11,000

Learn more about the Public Transporation Bonds »

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $4,651,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop,

construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, extend, enhance, study, monitor and otherwise improve, and to acquire property and equipment for the storm sewer system?

NPDES Stormwater Quality MS4 Permit Compliance (EPA) – $1,300,000

South Broadway Master Plan Project – $1,705,000

Storm System Water Quality Facilities and Low Impact Retrofit for Municipal Facilities – $600,000

Advanced Planning and Engineering – $300,000

Emergency Action Plans and Rehabilitation for City Dams – $200,000

Pueblo Alto Flood Mitigation – $500,000

1% for Public Art – $46,000

Learn more about the Storm Sewer System Bonds »

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $3,966,000 of its general obligation bonds to study, plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, repair, refurbish, modernize, preserve, maintain, expand, enhance, landscape and otherwise improve, and to acquire artifacts, exhibits, furnishings and equipment for City-owned museums and cultural facilities?

Balloon Museum Collections Storage Repair, Renovations, or Relocation – $890,000

Balloon Museum Facilities Repair, Renovation, and Collections – $220,000

KiMo Theatre Remodel and Repair – $500,000

Cultural Theatre Reonvations – $225,000

Albuquerque Museum Repairs, Renovations and Upgrades – $250,000

Albuquerque Museum History Collections Storage Repair, Reonvation or Relocation – $875,000

Albuquerque Museum MAster Plan Phase III: Education Center Design – $500,000

Casa San Ysidro – $65,000

Explora Crade to Career Campus – $200,000

Albuquerque Museum Xeriscaping Sculpture Garden – $200,000

1% for Public Art – $41,000

Learn more about the Museum and Cultural Facilities Bonds »

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $3,333,000 of its general obligation bonds in support of the Workforce

Housing Act to provide resources for the construction and rehabilitation of high quality, permanently affordable housing for low to moderate-income working families, including affordable senior rental?

Affordable Housing – $3,300,000

1% for Public Art – $33,000

Learn more about the Affordable Housing Bonds »

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $4,545,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, study, construct, develop, demolish, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, modernize, preserve, secure, expand, equip,

landscape, streetscape, repair, enhance, acquire or otherwise improve non-right of way and right of way

land, property, facilities or infrastructure owned by the City of Albuquerque for Metropolitan Redevelopment Projects within adopted Metropolitan Redevelopment Areas in order to implement the objectives of the New Mexico Metropolitan Redevelopment Code?

Rail Yards Redevelopment – $2,500,000

Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Improvements – $2,000,000

1% for Public Art – $45,000

Learn more about the Metropolitan Redevelopment Bonds »