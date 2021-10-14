Albuquerque’s 2021 Local Election Information

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Regular Local Election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. In this election, voters will elect a new mayor, new councilors for odd-numbered districts (1, 3, 5, 7, and 9), General Obligation Bond questions and Albuquerque Public Schools board members.
Important Dates
- October 5
- Clerks begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them.
- Books close for online and paper voter registration.
- Absentee Voting Begins – Mail or hand-deliver your completed absentee ballot.
- In-person absentee and Same Day Registration (SDR) at Clerk’s Annex begins (M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- October 16-30
- Early Voting and SDR expand, Monday to Saturday, most locations open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- October 28
- Deadline for Absentee Applications to be received. Applications received after the 28th will be rejected, even if it is postmarked on the 28th.
- October 29
- Last day county clerks can mail absentee ballots to voters who request them.
- November 2
- Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Absentee Ballots are due in the clerk’s office no later than 7 p.m.
View Map of Voting Locations for 2021 »
There will be 20 Early Voting Convenience Centers open for the 2021 Regular Local Election – October 16, 2021 to October 30, 2021. Most locations are open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Same Day Registration will be available during early voting.
Candidates
Albuquerque Soccer Stadium Question
Shall the City of Albuquerque acquire property for, and to design, develop, erect, construct and otherwise
improve a public stadium for multiple uses, including, but not limited to, professional soccer events to be financed by up to $50,000,000 of its gross receipts tax revenue bonds?
Albuquerque Bond Questions
Public Safety Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $24,796,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop, study, construct, modernize, automate, renovate, rehabilitate, recondition, landscape, furnish, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire land, buildings, property, vehicles, apparatus, and equipment for, police, fire, and community safety department facilities?
- Apparatus Replacement – $2,400,000
- Facility Construction, Renovation, and Rehabilitation – $1,000,000
- Construction of Fire Station 12 – $7,000,000
- Kathryn Public Safety Center – $7,000,000
- Fire Station 18 Additional Bay – $100,000
- Southeast Area Command, Phase 2 – $5,000,000
- Renovation and Repair APD Facilities – $5,000,000
- Public Safety Projects – Council District 1 – $100,000
- Public Safety Projects – Counstil District 3 – $100,00
- Public Safety Projects – Council District 4 – $100,000
- Public Safety Projects – Council District 5 – $200,000
- Public Safety Projects – Council District 7 – $300,000
- Public Safety Projects – Council District 8 – $150,000
- Public Safety Projects – Council Distcts 9 – $100,000
- 1% for Public Art $246,000
Learn more about the Public Safety Bonds »
Senior, Family, Community Center, Homeless and Community Enhancement Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $28,410,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop,
construct, demolish, equip, reconstruct, renovate, rehabilitate, expand, repair, study, landscape,
streetscape, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire property for, city-owned community centers
including those for families, youth, senior citizens, homeless, and for other community enhancement projects?
- Senior Affairs Renovation/Rehabilitation – $1,000,000
- Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center – $1,000,000
- Palo Duro Senior Center – $1,000,000
- Cibola Loop Multigenerational Center – $6,000,000
- Renovation, Repair, Security and Technololgy Improvemtns: Existing FCS Facilities – $2,000,000
- Loma Linda Community Center – $2,000,000
- Joan Jones Community Center – $750,000
- Health and Social Centers Upgrades $500,000
- Snow Park Community Center – $1,000,000
- Westgate Community Center Ronovations – $250,000
- Westside Community Center Consturction, Phase II – $3,500,000
- Metropolitan Gateway Facility Renovations – $2,000,000
- District 3 Community Facility – $4,500,000
- Homeless Encampments – $500,000
- Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 1 – $240,000
- Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 2 – $250,000
- Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 3 – $300,000
- Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 4 -$80,000
- Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 5 – $200,000
- Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 6 – $500,000
- Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 7 – $350,000
- Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 8 -$100,000
- Senior, Family, Community Center and Community Enhancments Projects Council District 9 – $100,000
- 1% for Public Art – $290,00
Learn more about the Senior, Family, Community Center, Homeless and Community Enhancement Bonds »
Parks and Recreation Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $27,265,000 of its general obligation bonds to study, map, plan, design,
develop, construct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, furnish, equip, enhance and otherwise improve, and to
acquire property, vehicles and equipment for park and recreational facilities, including public parks and facilities within those parks, swimming pools, tennis courts, sports fields, other recreational facilities, open space, medians, bikeways, bosque lands, and trails?
- Park Irrigation System Renovation – $1,500,000
- Park and Playground Renovations – $1,300,000
- Open Space Facility Improvments – $600,000
- Pool and Spraypad Reonvations -$1,400,000
- Regional Park Facilities Development and Renovation – $1,200,000
- Urban Forestry – $450,000
- Open Space Bosque Restoration – $300,000
- Balloon Fiesta Park Improvements – $500,000
- New Park Developmetn – $1,250,000
- Park Security – $500,000
- Golf Course Equipmetn and Improvements – $1,000,000
- Walker Property – $4,000,000
- Indoor Sports Complex – $2,250,000
- District 1 Pickleball Courts – $450,000
- Pat Hurley Dog Park – $300,000
- Vista del Norte Park – $1,000,000
- North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center – $3,000,000
- 2% for Open Space Land Acquisition – $2,800,000
- North Domingo Baca Pool & Aquatic Center – Council District 4 – $500,000
- Tijeras Arroyo Bio-zone/San Miguel Archaeological Site – Council District 9 – $400,000
- Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 1 – $245,000
- Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 2 – $250,000
- Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 3 – $200,000
- Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 4 – $150,000
- Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 5 – $200,000
- Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 7 – $150,000
- Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 8 – $700,000
- Parks and Recreation Projects Council District 9 – $400,000
- 1% for Public Art – $270,000
Learn more about the Parks and Recreation Bonds »
Energy and Water Conservation, Public Facilities and System Modernization Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $15,950,000 of its general obligation bonds to modernize, make energy
and/or water-efficient, upgrade, equip, improve, acquire, plan, design, survey, develop, construct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, furnish, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire property, vehicles and
equipment for, public buildings, facilities, and systems?
- Animal Shelter Rehab – $1,000,000
- City Government/Old City Hall Building Improvement Rehab – $1,000,000
- City Buildings Improvement Rehab – $1,900,000
- Roof Repair City Buildings – $1,000,000
- Security Fleet – $400,000
- Security Upgrades – $1,000,000
- Los Angeles Landfill Remediation – $300,000
- Environmental Health Facility Rehabilitation, Vehicles, Equipment, Software and Training Materials – $500,000
- Air Quality Monitoring/Enforcement Equipment – $400,000
- Electronic Plan Review (ePlan) – $300,000
- Planning Hardware & Software Upgrades – $305,000
- Albuquerque Geographic Information System (AGIS) – $335,000
- Business Application Technology – $750,000
- Cyber Security – $500,00
- IT Infrastructure Upgrade – $800,000
- Newtwork Equipment Upgrade – $950,000
- Media Resources/GovTV Studio Production/Oonline Media Upgrade and Replacement – $150,000
- 3% for Energy Conservation Program – $4,200,000
- 1% for Public Art – $160,000
Learn more about the Energy and Water Conservation, Public Facilities and System Modernization Bonds »
Library Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $4,157,000 of its general obligation bonds to acquire property, study,
plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, renovate, rehabilitate, modernize, preserve, automate, upgrade,
landscape and otherwise improve, and to acquire books, media, and equipment for, public libraries?
Learn more about the library bonds »
- Library Materials – $3,200,000
- Library Building Repairs and Renovations – $500,000
- Library Projects Council District 1 – $65,000
- Library Projects Council District 3 – $100,000
- Library Projects Council District 7 – $200,000
- Library Projects Council District 8 – $50,000
- 1% for Public Art – $42,000
Street Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $21,816,000 of its general obligation bonds to study, plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, automate, modernize, sign, enhance, landscape and otherwise improve, and to acquire property and equipment for municipal streets and roads, interstate roadways and interchanges, medians, trails, bikeways, walkways, sidewalks, railroad crossings, and bridges?
- Reconstruct Major Streets and Intersections – $1,500,000
- ADA SIdewalk Improvements – $1,200,000
- Major Paving Rehab – $1,000,000
- Intersection Signalization – $1,000,000
- Mandatory Traffic Sign Replacement/Pavement Markings (Federal Mandate) – $1,250,000
- Bridge Repair – $1,000,000
- Median and Interstate Landscaping – $1,140,000
- Advanced Right of Way Acquistion – $500,000
- Pavement Signs and Markings – $1,250,000
- McMahon Boulevard – $3,000,000
- Replace Street Maintenance Equipment – $1,200,000
- Albuquerque Traffic Management System/Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) – $1,000,000
- Advanced Transporation Planning and Engineering – $350,000
- Intersection Level of Service – $400,000
- Winter Salt Shed Renovation – $800,000
- Coors and Unser Median Landscape – $1,000,000
- Market St. and Ladera Dr. Intersection – $750,000
- Trails and Bikeways (5% Mandate) – $1,040,000
- Streets Projects – Council District 1 – $350,000
- Streets Projects – Council District 2 – $500,000
- Streets Projects – Council District 3 – $300,000
- Streets Projects – Council District 4 – $170,000
- Streets Projects – Council District 5 – $400,000
- Streets Projects – Council District 6 – $500,000
- 1% for Public Art – $216,000
Learn more about the Street Bonds »
Public Transportation Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $1,111,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop,
construct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, recondition, modernize, automate, study, furnish, enhance and
otherwise, improve, and to acquire property, vehicles, and equipment for public transportation facilities?
- Maintenance Equipment – $500,000
- Transit Technology – $150,000
- Bus Stop / Station Improvements – $250,000
- Park and Ride – $200,000
- 1% for Public Art – $11,000
Learn more about the Public Transporation Bonds »
Storm Sewer System Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $4,651,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop,
construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, extend, enhance, study, monitor and otherwise improve, and to acquire property and equipment for the storm sewer system?
- NPDES Stormwater Quality MS4 Permit Compliance (EPA) – $1,300,000
- South Broadway Master Plan Project – $1,705,000
- Storm System Water Quality Facilities and Low Impact Retrofit for Municipal Facilities – $600,000
- Advanced Planning and Engineering – $300,000
- Emergency Action Plans and Rehabilitation for City Dams – $200,000
- Pueblo Alto Flood Mitigation – $500,000
- 1% for Public Art – $46,000
Learn more about the Storm Sewer System Bonds »
Museum and Cultural Facilities Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $3,966,000 of its general obligation bonds to study, plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, repair, refurbish, modernize, preserve, maintain, expand, enhance, landscape and otherwise improve, and to acquire artifacts, exhibits, furnishings and equipment for City-owned museums and cultural facilities?
- Balloon Museum Collections Storage Repair, Renovations, or Relocation – $890,000
- Balloon Museum Facilities Repair, Renovation, and Collections – $220,000
- KiMo Theatre Remodel and Repair – $500,000
- Cultural Theatre Reonvations – $225,000
- Albuquerque Museum Repairs, Renovations and Upgrades – $250,000
- Albuquerque Museum History Collections Storage Repair, Reonvation or Relocation – $875,000
- Albuquerque Museum MAster Plan Phase III: Education Center Design – $500,000
- Casa San Ysidro – $65,000
- Explora Crade to Career Campus – $200,000
- Albuquerque Museum Xeriscaping Sculpture Garden – $200,000
- 1% for Public Art – $41,000
Learn more about the Museum and Cultural Facilities Bonds »
Affordable Housing Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $3,333,000 of its general obligation bonds in support of the Workforce
Housing Act to provide resources for the construction and rehabilitation of high quality, permanently affordable housing for low to moderate-income working families, including affordable senior rental?
- Affordable Housing – $3,300,000
- 1% for Public Art – $33,000
Learn more about the Affordable Housing Bonds »
Metropolitan Redevelopment Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $4,545,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, study, construct, develop, demolish, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, modernize, preserve, secure, expand, equip,
landscape, streetscape, repair, enhance, acquire or otherwise improve non-right of way and right of way
land, property, facilities or infrastructure owned by the City of Albuquerque for Metropolitan Redevelopment Projects within adopted Metropolitan Redevelopment Areas in order to implement the objectives of the New Mexico Metropolitan Redevelopment Code?
- Rail Yards Redevelopment – $2,500,000
- Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Improvements – $2,000,000
- 1% for Public Art – $45,000
Learn more about the Metropolitan Redevelopment Bonds »