Albuquerque’s 2019 Local Election Information

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s 2019 Local Election is almost here. This year the ballot will include candidates for City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8, General Obligation Bond questions and other questions from Albuquerque Public Schools and Central New Mexico Community College.
Important Dates
- October 8 – Absentee voting begins and voter registration closes
- October 19 – Early voting begins
- November 5 – Election Day
Albuquerque City Council Candidates
There is a total of 14 candidates running in the Albuquerque city council election.
Bonds and Ballot Questions
City of Albuquerque
This election, the City of Albuquerque has three ballot questions it’s proposing to voters. One question is on transportation tax renewal, another is on public financing updates and the third is on “Democracy Dollars.”
Information about General Obligation Bonds
Bond Question No. 1: Public Safety Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $8,590,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop, study, construct, modernize, automate, renovate, rehabilitate, recondition, landscape, furnish, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire land, buildings, property, vehicles, apparatus, and equipment for, police and fire department facilities?
Bond Question No. 2: Senior, Family, Community Center, the Homeless, and Community Enhancement Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $21,705,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop, construct, demolish, equip, reconstruct, renovate, rehabilitate, expand, repair, study, landscape, streetscape, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire property for, city-owned community centers including those for families, youth, senior citizens, the homeless, and for other community enhancement projects?
Bond Question No. 3: Parks and Recreation Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $16,830,000 of its general obligation bonds to study, map, plan, design, develop, construct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, furnish, equip, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire property, vehicles and equipment for park and recreational facilities, including public parks and facilities within those parks, swimming pools, tennis courts, sports fields, other recreational facilities, open space, medians, bikeways, bosque lands, and trails?
Bond Question No. 4: Energy and Water Conservation, Public Facilities, and System Modernization Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $10,420,000 of its general obligation bonds to modernize, make energy and/or water-efficient, upgrade, equip, improve, acquire, plan, design, survey, develop, construct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, furnish, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire property, vehicles and equipment for, public buildings, facilities, and systems?
Bond Question No. 5: Library Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $8,765,000 of its general obligation bonds to acquire property, study, plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, renovate, rehabilitate, modernize, preserve, automate, upgrade, landscape and otherwise improve, and to acquire books, media, and equipment for, public libraries?
Bond Question No. 6: Street Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $32,930,000 of its general obligation bonds to study, plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, automate, modernize, sign, enhance, landscape and otherwise improve, and to acquire property and equipment for municipal streets and roads, interstate roadways and interchanges, medians, trails, bikeways, walkways, sidewalks, railroad crossings, and bridges?
Bond Question No. 7: Public Transportation Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $3,130,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop, construct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, recondition, modernize, automate, study, furnish, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire property, vehicles, and equipment for public transportation facilities?
Bond Question No. 8: Storm Sewer System Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $11,210,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, extend, enhance, study, monitor and otherwise improve, and to acquire property and equipment for the storm sewer system?
Bond Question No. 9: Museum and Cultural Facilities Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $1,790,000 of its general obligation bonds to study, plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, repair, refurbish, modernize, preserve, maintain, expand, enhance, landscape and otherwise improve, and to acquire artifacts, exhibits, furnishings and equipment for City-owned museums and cultural facilities?
Bond Question No. 10: Affordable Housing Bonds
Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $5,050,000 of its general obligation bonds in support of the Workforce Housing Act to provide resources for the construction and rehabilitation of high quality, permanently affordable housing for low to moderate working families, including affordable senior rental?
Albuquerque Public Schools
This election, Albuquerque Public Schools is asking voters to approve the following:
- A continuation of the public school capital improvements tax of dollars per thousand dollars of taxable value
- Issuance of up to $100 million in general obligation bonds
- Read APS bond and mill levy questions.
According to APS’s website, the funds will be “allocated to urgent and basic repairs, like fixing leaky roofs, removing lead in drinking fountains, and upgrading electrical wiring.” It also says the funds would be used to make ADA improvements and enhance school security.
Central New Mexico Community College
This election, Central New Mexico Community College is asking voters to approve a bond that would give them $84 million to use for renovations and specific projects.
According to CNM’s website, bond projects include:
- Design, construct and modernize Main Campus trades/applied technologies facilities.
- Phase I of a Film Production Center of Excellence to support growing film industry workforce needs.
- Rio Rancho Campus facility for trades/applied technologies programs.
- Multi-generational learning facility in the South Valley.
- Improved and modernized Main Campus student services building.
- Traffic flow improvement loop road at the Joseph M. Montoya Campus in the Northeast Heights.
- Westside Campus renovations to improve and modernize spaces for academic and student support services.
- Outdoor lecture hall/amphitheater, as well as more welcoming and useful student and community gathering spaces on Main Campus.