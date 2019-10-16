Albuquerque’s 2019 Local Election Information

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s 2019 Local Election is almost here. This year the ballot will include candidates for City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8, General Obligation Bond questions and other questions from Albuquerque Public Schools and Central New Mexico Community College.

Important Dates

October 8 – Absentee voting begins and voter registration closes

October 19 – Early voting begins

November 5 – Election Day

There is a total of 14 candidates running in the Albuquerque city council election. According to the City of Albuquerque’s website city councilors that began their term on December 1, 2015 in Districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 shall serve until December 31, 2019. The subsequent term of office for these districts will be elected at the regular local election held in November 2019.

Bonds and Ballot Questions

City of Albuquerque

This election, the City of Albuquerque has three ballot questions it’s proposing to voters. One question is on transportation tax renewal, another is on public financing updates and the third is on “Democracy Dollars.”

Information about General Obligation Bonds

Bond Question No. 1: Public Safety Bonds

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $8,590,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop, study, construct, modernize, automate, renovate, rehabilitate, recondition, landscape, furnish, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire land, buildings, property, vehicles, apparatus, and equipment for, police and fire department facilities?

Bond Question No. 2: Senior, Family, Community Center, the Homeless, and Community Enhancement Bonds

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $21,705,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop, construct, demolish, equip, reconstruct, renovate, rehabilitate, expand, repair, study, landscape, streetscape, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire property for, city-owned community centers including those for families, youth, senior citizens, the homeless, and for other community enhancement projects?

Bond Question No. 3: Parks and Recreation Bonds

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $16,830,000 of its general obligation bonds to study, map, plan, design, develop, construct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, furnish, equip, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire property, vehicles and equipment for park and recreational facilities, including public parks and facilities within those parks, swimming pools, tennis courts, sports fields, other recreational facilities, open space, medians, bikeways, bosque lands, and trails?

Bond Question No. 4: Energy and Water Conservation, Public Facilities, and System Modernization Bonds

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $10,420,000 of its general obligation bonds to modernize, make energy and/or water-efficient, upgrade, equip, improve, acquire, plan, design, survey, develop, construct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, furnish, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire property, vehicles and equipment for, public buildings, facilities, and systems?

Bond Question No. 5: Library Bonds

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $8,765,000 of its general obligation bonds to acquire property, study, plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, renovate, rehabilitate, modernize, preserve, automate, upgrade, landscape and otherwise improve, and to acquire books, media, and equipment for, public libraries?

Bond Question No. 6: Street Bonds

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $32,930,000 of its general obligation bonds to study, plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, automate, modernize, sign, enhance, landscape and otherwise improve, and to acquire property and equipment for municipal streets and roads, interstate roadways and interchanges, medians, trails, bikeways, walkways, sidewalks, railroad crossings, and bridges?

Bond Question No. 7: Public Transportation Bonds

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $3,130,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop, construct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, recondition, modernize, automate, study, furnish, enhance and otherwise improve, and to acquire property, vehicles, and equipment for public transportation facilities?

Bond Question No. 8: Storm Sewer System Bonds

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $11,210,000 of its general obligation bonds to plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, expand, extend, enhance, study, monitor and otherwise improve, and to acquire property and equipment for the storm sewer system?

Bond Question No. 9: Museum and Cultural Facilities Bonds

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $1,790,000 of its general obligation bonds to study, plan, design, develop, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, renovate, repair, refurbish, modernize, preserve, maintain, expand, enhance, landscape and otherwise improve, and to acquire artifacts, exhibits, furnishings and equipment for City-owned museums and cultural facilities?

Bond Question No. 10: Affordable Housing Bonds

Shall the City of Albuquerque issue $5,050,000 of its general obligation bonds in support of the Workforce Housing Act to provide resources for the construction and rehabilitation of high quality, permanently affordable housing for low to moderate working families, including affordable senior rental?

This election, Albuquerque Public Schools is asking voters to approve the following:

A continuation of the public school capital improvements tax of dollars per thousand dollars of taxable value

Issuance of up to $100 million in general obligation bonds

Read APS bond and mill levy questions.

According to APS’s website, the funds will be “allocated to urgent and basic repairs, like fixing leaky roofs, removing lead in drinking fountains, and upgrading electrical wiring.” It also says the funds would be used to make ADA improvements and enhance school security.

This election, Central New Mexico Community College is asking voters to approve a bond that would give them $84 million to use for renovations and specific projects.

According to CNM’s website, bond projects include: