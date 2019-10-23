Albuquerque voters to decide on 11 bond issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor of Albuquerque is asking voters to invest in their city by passing 11 bonds on the ballot.

“It really is stoplights, roads, parks, playgrounds…it’s a new extension on our substation, it’s ADA compliance. It’s all of these non-glamourous things that are critical to our city,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

The bond question that would pay for Parks and Rec improvements includes a half-million for Balloon Fiesta Park. The mayor says they’ll ask the state to match that.

“So, we’re trying to have another access road in. This is a project we’ve been working on, eventually see if there’s a way to fix the setup for vendors there,” he said.

Voters will also be asked to renew a transportation tax that helps pay for roads and the Transit Department. Passing this tax or the bond issues will not raise taxes.