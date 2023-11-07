ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque voters overwhelmingly approved $200M worth of general obligation bonds. The biggest piece of the pie is $50M for street and transportation improvements. There is also money going toward public safety, storm sewers, parks, and community centers.

Four million dollars is up in the air after it was earmarked for the Unser Racing Museum which has since moved out of state. Albuquerque City Council will figure out where to redirect those funds which fall into the library, museum, and cultural facilities category.