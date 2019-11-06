Albuquerque voters approve transportation tax, Rail Yards funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Voters overwhelmingly approved extending the transportation tax. It generates millions for road improvements, maintenance and transit operations in the city.

A bond issue impacting the Albuquerque Rail Yards also passed Tuesday night. It provides $5 million to help clean up contamination at the historic building. It also makes the Rail Yards more structurally sound with new roofs. Fifty-eight percent of voters were in favor of the funding.

Meanwhile, it looks like the only thing voters shot down was ‘Democracy Dollars.’ Proposition 2 would have given taxpayer-backed $25 vouchers for each eligible resident to give to a publicly financed council or mayor candidate of their choice.