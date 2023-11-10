ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four candidates are vying to represent Albuquerque City Council District 6. After the November 7 election, none of the candidates won more than 50% of the votes, so the race goes to a runoff.

The two candidates with the highest percentage of votes from the regular local election will face off in the runoff. That means the runoff will be between Nichole Lillian Rogers and Jeffrey Aaron Hoehn.

The district has been represented by Pat Davis. He held the district since being elected in 2015, but the city charter says councilors cannot serve more than two elected terms. So, whether Rogers or Hoehn is elected, a new councilor will represent the district.

In many of the district’s precincts, Rogers received more votes than Hoehn. But a few precincts clearly went to Hoehn.

Data from the New Mexico Secretary of State shows that many precincts lean heavily towards one candidate over the other. Map data: NMSOS/UNMRGIS

Early voting for the runoff begins Tuesday, November 21, and runs through Saturday, December 9. The election day is set for Tuesday, December 12, and voting convenience centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. To vote with an absentee ballot, applications must be requested by November 28.

“Your vote is your voice, and in a runoff election, every ballot matters. I encourage all eligible voters of District 6 to make their voices heard by casting their votes,” County Clerk Linda Stover said in a press release.