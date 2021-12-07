Albuquerque city council runoff election results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Voters in two Albuquerque districts have chosen their next city councilors. One of the races in Tuesday’s runoff election was for the District 7 seat being vacated by Councilor Diane Gibson, covering parts of the heights and uptown. That’s where Democrat Tammy Fiebelkorn was victorious over Republican challenger Lori Robertson, with 62% of the vote.

“Reducing violence in our district and really coming up with some innovative ways to provide services for people experiencing homelessness. We have so many people in our district unsheltered and we really need to do something to help them,” Fiebelkorn said.

Southeast Albuquerque’s District 9 was also up for grabs after Councilor Don Harris opted not to seek another term. Republican Renee Grout edged out Democrat Rob Grilley with 52% of the vote. “We need to enforce the laws, clean up some of that crime. I think that’ll help, let the police do their job. I’m excited to support them,” Harris said.

The city held runoffs because no candidate in either of those districts got more than 50% of the vote in November. The new councilors will be sworn in on January 1.