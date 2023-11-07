ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The future of Albuquerque City Council could look pretty different by the end of the night with three long-time councilors not running for re-election. One of the biggest shifts is expected in the downtown district where longtime councilor Ike Benton is stepping down after nearly two decades. There is a three-way race to replace him.

Former teacher Moises Gonzalez, retired city planner Loretta Naranjo Lopez and water rights manager are all vying to replace Isaac Benton in North Valley District Two.

“We can, you know, tackle crime and homelessness and we can invest in the quality of life for our families and our future,” said Baca.

“I want to see that our state is healthy, our residents are, it’s about their health safety and welfare,” said Lopez.

“The solution to our public safety issues is, once again, coming back to affordable and to addressing multi-generational poverty,” said Gonzalez.

It’s one of four council district races on the ballot Tuesday. The only incumbent running for re-election is up in the Northeast Heights where Brook Bassan is seeking a second term and running against attorney Abby Foster.

“My kids are little, they’re four and five, and … it’s important for me that this be a safer, more sustainable for my kids and for all of our kids to grow up in,” said Foster.

“We have to work together as a council to reduce crime, and to do something for the homeless population in Albuquerque so that we do stuff with drug treatment and behavioral health treatment,” said Bassan.

Two other districts will see new councilors including Pat Davis’ district six representing Nob Hill and the International District. The other race is a two-candidate race to replace 16-year city councilor Trudy Jones.

Any race where no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote will go to a runoff next month. The 2021 council race saw the addition of more conservative members to the nine-person board.