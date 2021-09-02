Albuquerque city clerk denies Manny Gonzales public financing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sheriff Manny Gonzales has once again been denied public financing for his mayoral campaign. The Albuquerque city clerk announced his decision Thursday. A judge recently rules Gonzales was not afforded due process when the city clerk previously denied him more than $600,000.

So they had another hearing Wednesday, allowing Gonzales an opportunity to defend himself. It didn’t matter. The denial is based on the submission of forged voter signatures and donations. Gonzales claimed he was not involved in the incident and still submitted enough valid signatures to qualify.

After hearing his appeal, the city clerk affirmed his decision saying candidates are responsible for making sure forms are properly filled out.