ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 Albuquerque Regular Local Election will take place on November 7. City Council seats for districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 are up for grabs as well as some spots on the Albuquerque Public School Board.

Important Dates

October 10

Clerks begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have requested them.

Books close for online and paper voter registration.

Absentee voting begins – via mail or hand-delivery.

In-person absentee and same-day registration at the Clerk’s Annex (1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A), open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

October 21-November 4

Early voting and same-day registration expand to Monday to Saturday at 20 locations. Most locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. There are absentee ballot drop-off locations at the Voting Machine warehouse at 2400 Broadway Blvd SE, Building H, and at Alvarado Square at 415 Silver SW.

October 24

Deadline for absentee ballots applications to be received. Applications received after October 24 will be rejected even if they are postmarked on the 24th.

November 7

Polls will be open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Absentee ballots are due in the clerk’s office no later than 7:00 p.m.

There will be 72 Election Day Voting Convenience Centers (VCCs) on Tuesday, November 7.

What’s on the ballot?

Voters this go around will be tasked with voting for city council seats for districts 2, 4, 6, and 8. APS School Board member seats will be voted on for District 1 replace board president Yolanda Montoya-Cordova, District 2 for the board vice president seat, and District 4 to replace outgoing board member Barbara Petersen.

The supervisor position of the Soil & Water department will also be voted on, along with the department’s landowner supervisor. The Flood Control Department will also be looking to elect a new director.

Multiple general obligation bond questions will be on the ballot as well covering public safety, community centers and public housing, parks and recreation, water conservation, street and transportation, storm sewer system, and libraries and museums. A bond issues covering Albuquerque Municipal Public School Capital Improvements Tax is on the ballot as well as a question on whether or not general obligation bonds should be used for funding Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) buildings and facilities.