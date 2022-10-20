ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 general election will be held on November 8. On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The election will include races for the U.S. House of Representatives, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, and State Treasurer, among others.

Important Dates

October 11: Voter registration (by mail or online) closes. First day that absentee ballots can be mailed to voters (who have submitted an absentee application). First day of Early Voting (at the county clerk’s office).

October 22: Expanded Early Voting begins at alternate voting locations.

November 3: Last day to request an absentee ballot.

November 5: Last day of early voting.

November 8: General Election Day.

There will be 20 early voting locations in Bernalillo County plus a Mobile Voting Unit between October 22 and November 5, 2022. Most locations will be open from Monday to Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Same Day Registration will be available during the early voting period and Election Day.

What’s on the ballot?

Bernalillo County Bond Questions

The first three bond questions on the ballot deal with the 2022 Capital Projects General Obligation Bond Act statewide and whether or not money should be used to pay for improvements to:

Senior citizen facilities

Academic, public school, tribal, and public libraries

Certain higher education schools, special schools, and tribal schools

The remaining seven bond questions for Bernalillo County ask whether or not general obligation bonds should be authorized to be used on improvements to:

Libraries

Public safety facilities, fleet, and other county buildings

Parks and recreational facilities

Transportation facilities

Storm drainage and utility infrastructure

Public housing

Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority’s flood control system

Bond Question No. 1. Library Bonds

Shall Bernalillo County, New Mexico, be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds, in one series or more, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding Sl,500,000 for the purpose of purchasing materials and resources for libraries within Bernalillo County, New Mexico, said bonds to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes and to be issued and sold at such time or times and upon such terms and conditions as the Board of County Commissioners may detennine and as permitted by law?

Bond Question No. 2 Public Safety Facilities, Fleet and Other County Buildings

Shall Bernalillo County, New Mexico, be authori1.ed to issue its general obligation bonds, in one series or more, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $12,925,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, designing, upgrading, constructing, remodeling, purchasing, furnishing, equipping, repairing and other improving, County facilities and fleet, including but not limited to health and public safety facilities, fire station and law enforcement facilities, jail, and detention center facilities, courthouse facilities, youth and family service center, and learning facilities, visitors center facilities, replacement of fleet vehicles and heavy equipment, and necessary redevelopment of facilities, construction and improvements required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, said bond to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes, and to be issued and sold at such time or times and upon such terms and conditions as the Board of County Commissioners may determine and as permitted by law?

Bond Question No. 3 Parks and Recreation Bonds

Shall Bernalillo County, New Mexico, be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds, in one series or more in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $11,030,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, designing, upgrading, construction, remodeling, furnishing, equipping, repairing, and otherwise improving park and recreational facilities within the County, including but not limited to parks, aquatic centers, community centers, playgrounds, ball field, open spaces, cultural and educational facilities, community recreation centers and pools, and necessary redevelopment of facilities, construction and improvements required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, said bonds to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes and to be issued and sold at such time or times and upon such terms and conditions as the Board of County Commissioners may determine and as permitted by law?

Bond Question No. 4 Transportation Bonds

Shall Bernalillo County, New Mexico, be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds, in one series or more, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $10,225,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, designing, upgrading, construction, rehabilitating, furnishing, equipping, repairing and otherwise improving transportation facilities within the County, including but not limited to roads, non-motor vehicle pathways, bridges, traffic calming facilities, guardrails, bike lanes, trails, sidewalks, transit improvements, paving, landscaping, traffic signals and other street improvements, and necessary construction and improvements required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, said bonds to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes and to be issued and sold at such time or times and upon such terms and conditions as the Board of County Commissioners may determine and as permitted by law?

Bond Question No. 5 Storm Drains and Utilities Bonds

Shall Bernalillo County, New Mexico, be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds, in one series or more, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $4,395,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, designing, upgrading, construction, rehabilitating, equipping, repairing and otherwise improving drainage, wastewater, water and drainage systems and facilities within Bernalillo County, New Mexico, said bonds to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes, and to be issued and sold at such time or times and upon such terms and conditions as the Board of County Commissioners may determine and as permitted by law?

Bond Question No. 6 Public Housing Bonds

Shall Bernalillo County, New Mexico, be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds, in one series or more, in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding $425,000 for the purpose of acquiring property, planning, designing, upgrading, construction, remodeling, rehabilitating, furnishing, equipping, repairing and otherwise improving housing facilities within the County, including not limited to energy-efficient and other improvements for multifamily housing units for low-income, homeless, senior and disabled populations, said bonds to be payable from general (ad valorem) taxes, and to be issued and sold at such time or times and upon such terms and conditions as the Board of County Commissioners may determine as permitted by law?