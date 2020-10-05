Absentee ballots in New Mexico to be sent out Tuesday

Local Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday, Oct. 6 kicks off the start of voting in New Mexico for the 2020 presidential election. County clerks across the state will begin sending out absentee ballots to voters who have requested them.

Data from the secretary of state’s office shows as of late last week, nearly 300,000 absentee ballots have been requested. Voters have until 5 p.m. on October 20 to request an absentee ballot.

Requests can be made on the secretary of state’s website or at county clerks’ offices. Completed ballots must be mailed by October 27.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss