Absentee ballots in New Mexico to be sent out Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday, Oct. 6 kicks off the start of voting in New Mexico for the 2020 presidential election. County clerks across the state will begin sending out absentee ballots to voters who have requested them.

Data from the secretary of state’s office shows as of late last week, nearly 300,000 absentee ballots have been requested. Voters have until 5 p.m. on October 20 to request an absentee ballot.

Requests can be made on the secretary of state’s website or at county clerks’ offices. Completed ballots must be mailed by October 27.

Related Coverage: