ABQ Ride offers free rides on Election Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- ABQ Ride is offering free rides on fixed-route buses and Sun Vans on Election Day on November 5, 2019.

The City of Albuquerque and ABQ Ride will be waving fares from the beginning of the service until the end of service that day to make sure all voters get the opportunity to go to the polls. Riders will still be able to buy bus passes as usual.

Other transit departments across the nation will be participating in free rides during Election Day including Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Louisiana, San Antonio, Columbus, and Richmond.