ABQ Ride offers free fare on Election Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is offering free fares on its fixed-route buses and Sun Vans on Election Day, November 3, 2020. The free fares will run from beginning of service until the end of service that day.

The fares are being waived to makes sure all voters get the opportunity to go to the polls. The City of Albuquerque reports that while no fares are being charged on that Tuesday, Nov. 3, riders still will be able to buy bus passes as usual.

In the past, other transit departments in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Tampa, Louisville, San Antonio, Columbus, and Richmond have joined Albuquerque by either waiving transit fares on Election Day or are planning to waive them for Election Day this year. For more information on the City of Albuquerque’s transit free fares for Election Day, riders can call 505-243-7433.

