4 APS School Board positions open in Tuesday’s election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time during a city election, Albuquerque voters will be able to choose who they want to see on the Albuquerque Public Schools Board. There are four open seats on the board and none of the incumbents are seeking reelection.

This means that after Tuesday, more than half of the district’s Board of Education will be made up of newly elected officials. Political experts say these are crucial seats given everything school districts have gone through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve learned through the pandemic school board matters and the people that we have on the school board matter,” said KRQE political expert Gabe Sanchez. The districts on Tuesday’s ballot are 3,5,6, and 7.

There are several candidates for each seat that are vying for votes.