2021 Albuquerque City Council Election & Information

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Regular Local Election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. In addition to the Albuquerque mayor race, voters will elect new councilors for odd-numbered districts (1, 3, 5, 7, and 9).

Voter Information

What will be on the November 2021 ballot?

The ballot will include candidates for Albuquerque Mayor and City Council Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9. The ballot may also contain other items. The 2021 election will be administered by the Bernalillo County Clerk, although public financing, campaign finance reporting, and the verification of nominating petitions for candidates will be administered by the Albuquerque City Clerk.

Not sure what district you live in? Click here to enter your information and see a personalized sample ballot.

Candidate Information

What are the general eligibility requirements to run for City Council?

New Mexico law outlines certain requirements for candidates to have their name printed on a ballot based upon the candidate’s voter registration information. In order to become a candidate, a person must be registered to vote in, and physically reside in, the district they seek to represent by August 4, 2021 (the date the proclamation calling a local election is filed in the office of the Secretary of State) (NMSA 1978 § 1-22-3(B), NMSA 1978 § 1-22-4(B)).

Any changes to voter registration must be effective on August 4, 2021. How a name appears on ballots can not be changed at the time of candidate filing. Also, a person who has been convicted of a felony shall not be permitted to hold an office of public trust unless the person has presented the governor with a certificate verifying the completion of the sentence and was granted a pardon or a certificate by the governor restoring the person’s full rights of citizenship. (NMSA 1978 §31-13-1(E))

When and where do I file to be a candidate in upcoming election?

For key filing dates and instructions, please refer to the 2021 Candidate Guide and the 2021 Candidate Calendar.

How many nominating petition signatures do I need in order to qualify for City Councilor?

According to the City of Albuquerque’s website, if a person wants to become a candidate for City Councilor they have to file with the County Clerk a petition containing 500 signatures of registered voters residing in the district they desire to represent. The City Clerk will verify each signature. Candidates are encouraged to submit petition signatures each Tuesday during the petition signature period so that the City Clerk’s office can alert them to the number of valid signatures still required before the end of the petition signature period.

Is there a filing fee?

No

When is the petition signature period?

City Council candidates signature period is from May 31 to July 5.

When can I announce my candidacy?

This is a personal choice. The Clerk’s Office recognizes a candidate for office if they do one of the following:

Submit a declaration of intent to seek public financing Raise or spend over $1,000 and register with our campaign finance reporting system; Picked up petition forms from Clerk’s Office.

Due to the current public health emergency, will there be specific methods for collecting qualifying contributions and petition signatures?

According to the city’s website, for the 2021 election cycle, the City Clerk’s Office is working to rebuild this platform to allow electronic contributions so that candidates may again have additional methods to qualify for public financing. The City Clerk’s Office is looking into options for petition signatures and will provide updates prior to the petition gathering periods should additional methods for petition gathering become available.

Can I collect $5 qualifying contributions online?

The Office of the City Clerk is now offering candidates seeking public financing a website that will allow candidates to collect $5 qualifying contributions electronically. The website can be accessed at https://donations.cabq.gov. All candidates using the online contribution site must abide by the City Clerk’s 2021 Guidance for the website and any amendments thereto. Candidates may use other electronic or online methods to collect seed money.

*Note: According to City of Albuquerque, the donations link will not be live until the qualifying period begins. For council candidates, it begins on May 31 through July 5.

What contribution limits apply to publicly financed candidates?

Publicly financed candidates for Mayor may accept seed money from March 1, 2021, to June 19, 2021, and candidates for City Council may accept seed money from April 25, 2021, to July 5, 2021, limited to $250 in total seed money contributions from any one person residing within Albuquerque (with the exception of the candidate himself or herself, who may contribute $2,500 in seed money), for any one election. The total seed money contributions a publicly financed candidate accepts cannot exceed 20% of the candidate’s spending limit (i.e. the amount of money distributed to the candidate from the Open and Ethical Election Fund). The aggregate limit for seed money contributions for publicly financed candidates in each City Council district for the regular local election in 2021 will be determined in early 2021

If I am a publicly financed candidate, do I get to keep the $5 qualifying contributions I collect?

No. All $5 qualifying contributions are deposited into the Open and Ethical Election Fund.